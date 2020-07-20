WATCH: ‘Crossja Jamie Madonna!’ – Maltese Coach Loses It After Ball Hog Refuses To Pass
The return of sports comes with nail-biting wins, heartbreaking losses, disappointing draws and some incredible mid-game breakdowns.
For Malta, there’s more of the latter than the former… especially when it comes to lower-division football games in the sweltering summer heat.
In a video uploaded by social media site Sidestreet Malta, a football coach can be heard absolutely losing it after one of his players misses out on an opportunity to set up a cross and score a goal.
Warning: Explicit (but hilarious) content below:
View this post on Instagram
And if you’ve ever played a football match in Malta, be it friendly or competitive, you can totally relate to this coach!
It’s fair to say that we Maltese are passionate about our football, and the frustration of not having any games for four months clearly got to this coach.
Not to mention the fact that games have resumed in the notorious Maltese summer heat, which only makes for more flared tempers.
At the end of the day, the coach was right and Jamie… just cross the damn ball next time, Madonna!
It’s good to have sports back.