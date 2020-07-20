WATCH: ‘Crossja Jamie Madonna!’ – Maltese Coach Loses It After Ball Hog Refuses To Pass

The return of sports comes with nail-biting wins, heartbreaking losses, disappointing draws and some incredible mid-game breakdowns.

For Malta, there’s more of the latter than the former… especially when it comes to lower-division football games in the sweltering summer heat.

In a video uploaded by social media site Sidestreet Malta, a football coach can be heard absolutely losing it after one of his players misses out on an opportunity to set up a cross and score a goal.

Warning: Explicit (but hilarious) content below: