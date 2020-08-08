WATCH: BMX Rider Lands First Backflip Ever At Birżebbuġa Skatepark Just Weeks After Reopening

A Maltese BMX rider has landed the first-ever backflip at the Birżebbuġa Skatepark just weeks after it reopened to the publici following an unexpected hiatus.

Dailin Zammit will forever hold the title of the first person to do a backflip on a BMX at the skatepark, paving the way for other up-and-coming riders to follow suit.

The BMX rider awed the crowd at the skatepark after completing a backflip of historic proportion earlier this week…

Dailin makes it look like a breeze… but to get a better understanding of how intense and incredible this trick is, check it out in slo-mo!

This backflip not only reflects an incredible feat of strength, but it also symbolises the great talent of Maltese extreme sports and the absolute need for more parks around the island to facilitate its growth.

Ironically, the Birżebbuġa Skatepark has just reopened after being closed for seven months due to health and safety issues, and there’s no better way to make a statement on its reopening then by completing this historic trick!

