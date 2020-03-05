WATCH: Adorable Maltese Girl With Down Syndrome Steals The Show At UK Dance Competition

Maya, a young Maltese girl with Down Syndrome stole the show at a UK dance competition last week with her incredible spirit and energy on the dance floor.

A large Maltese contingent participated at a regional competition in Ipswich, England last week and performed spectacularly with 31 first places. Steps Ahead Dance Academy, the school they represented, also won the top school award.

But it was four-year-old Maya who was the star of the show. Maya, fabulously dressed and with her hair done up, danced along with her teacher to a Waltz and Cha Cha, leaving everyone feeling super inspired and humbled.

“Little did I imagine that Maya will not only attend a weekly class but will also have one to one classes with her teacher Ms. Lisa to learn the Cha Cha and Waltz,” Maya’s mother Glorianne proudly said.

Maya only started dancing a year ago when she was three years old, and at such a young age, she’s shown more grit and determination than most of us.

The talented cutie attends weekly dance lessons at Steps Ahead Dance Academy, where she loves to put on her dancewear and shoes and get to practicing.

“It’s very clear Maya loves dancing, she gave us no tantrums to do her hair, no time wasting to dress up, her cooperation was surprisingly outstanding,” Glorianne said.

The dance competition was an overall success for all Maltese participants of the Steps Ahead Dance Academy who came away with 31 first places and the top school of the day award…

The school is now looking to compete in the UK again this July… and Maya will be there to once again show the world what she’s got!