WATCH: 16-Year-Old Haley Bugeja Scores Third Goal In Second Appearance For Serie A Side Sassuolo

Malta’s young 16-year-old football star Haley Bugeja continues to make a statement overseas after scoring her third goal in just two appearances for Serie A side Sassuolo Calcio last weekend.

The football prodigy impressed with her speed, agility and athletic prowess topped off with a late first-half shot with her weak leg that found the back of the net to give Sassuolo a 2-0 lead against Fiorentina.

The match would end with a Sassuolo 3-1 win.

Bugeja has been a dominant force ever since becoming part of the Sassuolo line-up over summer, becoming one of the club’s deadliest weapons after scoring three goals in just two appearances thus far.

In her first game against Napoli Ladies, Bugeja netted two goals to give Sassuolo the lead and eventual win.

The club now stands at the top of the Serie A leaderboard with a total of 10 points – a position indebted to the spectacular display of the up-and-coming Maltese footballer.

