Vamos Malta! Ronaldo Mentioned Our Tiny Island On His Instagram And MFA Reacted With Top Banter
With Cristiano Ronaldo now in quarantine after testing positive for COVID-19, he has plenty of time to watch football and support his favourite team in the UEFA Nations League… Malta.
Well, kind of.
The football star took to Instagram to cheer on Portugal as they faced Sweden and gave some words of encouragement to his teammates as they took to the pitch and he mentioned Malta too.
É como se estivesse aí! Vamos Malta! Força Portugal ???????????????? #todosportugal
“Vamos Malta! Força Portugal,” he said.
Yes, Ronaldo just included Malta in his status to his 240-million strong followers, but it wasn’t a nod to the country, unfortunately.
Vamos Malta actually translates to “let’s go guys” in English but that didn’t stop the Malta Football Association from having fun with the status and replying with a cheeky Obrigado to the Juventus star.
Maybe, just maybe, after Malta’s historic win against Latvia this week, Ronaldo might take notice of our little island and the passion we have for football.
But with Portugal securing a 3-0 win over Sweden, we wouldn’t be surprised if his attention was elsewhere.
But, hey who cares – Malta won its first competitive away game since 2013 and that’s all that matters.
