Vamos Malta! Ronaldo Mentioned Our Tiny Island On His Instagram And MFA Reacted With Top Banter

With Cristiano Ronaldo now in quarantine after testing positive for COVID-19, he has plenty of time to watch football and support his favourite team in the UEFA Nations League… Malta. Well, kind of. The football star took to Instagram to cheer on Portugal as they faced Sweden and gave some words of encouragement to his teammates as they took to the pitch and he mentioned Malta too.

“Vamos Malta! Força Portugal,” he said. Yes, Ronaldo just included Malta in his status to his 240-million strong followers, but it wasn’t a nod to the country, unfortunately. Vamos Malta actually translates to “let’s go guys” in English but that didn’t stop the Malta Football Association from having fun with the status and replying with a cheeky Obrigado to the Juventus star.