Valletta FC To Build Top-Tier Football Stadium After Procuring 15,000 Square Metres Of Industrial Land

Valletta Football Club has procured 15,00 square metres of industrial land to be developed in a top-level football stadium. The Ħal Farruġ land was transferred from SportMalta to Valletta FC earlier today for a lease of 45 years, marking a historic development for one of Malta’s most renowned, and largest, football clubs. “Today we saw another part of the south that was deserted that will be able to be developed. Thanks to this transfer, Valletta FC will have a football pitch that their players can train on,” said Junior Minister for Sports Clifton Grima.

As part of the transfer, Valletta FC will also procure the 6,050 square metres that make up the Salinos Grounds in Valletta. “This is part of a series of initiatives that the government will be taking to see Maltese clubs reach their potential and continue to contribute to the Maltese economy,” Grima said. According to Valletta FC president Victor Sciriha, the club has been working for over a decade to obtain land for a football stadium, claiming that this development will help bring better facilitates and opportunity for Valletta’s children and players.

“Our dream, now our reality,” the club said in celebration of the transfer.