د . إAEDSRر . س

Popular reads right about now

Valletta FC To Build Top-Tier Football Stadium After Procuring 15,000 Square Metres Of Industrial Land

Author profile image

By

0
Article Featured Image

Valletta Football Club has procured 15,00 square metres of industrial land to be developed in a top-level football stadium. 

The Ħal Farruġ land was transferred from SportMalta to Valletta FC earlier today for a lease of 45 years, marking a historic development for one of Malta’s most renowned, and largest, football clubs.

“Today we saw another part of the south that was deserted that will be able to be developed. Thanks to this transfer, Valletta FC will have a football pitch that their players can train on,” said Junior Minister for Sports Clifton Grima.

As part of the transfer, Valletta FC will also procure the 6,050 square metres that make up the Salinos Grounds in Valletta.

“This is part of a series of initiatives that the government will be taking to see Maltese clubs reach their potential and continue to contribute to the Maltese economy,” Grima said.

According to Valletta FC president Victor Sciriha, the club has been working for over a decade to obtain land for a football stadium, claiming that this development will help bring better facilitates and opportunity for Valletta’s children and players.

“Our dream, now our reality,” the club said in celebration of the transfer.

Chairman of SportMalta Luciano Busuttil also commented on how this transfer will help clean the area of Ħal Farruġ while also creating a top-tier sports centre of the highest quality.

Tag a Valletta FC fan

READ NEXT: COVID-19 Positive Neptunes Water Polo Player Suspended After Attending Game Post-Swabbing

Comments
Share this

You may also love

View All

www.lovinmalta.com says

Do you agree to share your location with us?

There have been many changes recently relating to the introduction of GDPR from May 25th 2018, therefore, before you continue we wish to advise that in continuing to our website you are consenting to our Terms of Use and understand the new privacy policy that is in effect.

OK