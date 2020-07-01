Valletta FC Submits Formal Request To ‘Investigate Serious Claims’ Over Floriana’s UEFA Licence
“Serious claims” related to Floriana Football Club’s recent awarding of a UEFA licence need to be looked into and investigated, Valletta Football Club has said in a formal request submitted to the Malta Footbal Association.
“Valletta Football Club is demanding nothing but fairness and equal treatment,” the club said earlier today. “Moreover, the club expects that should the claims being put forward result to be truthful, the applicable sanctions are applied in full respect to MFA and UEFA licensing regulations.”
“In full respect to the due process that we expect to take place in the coming hours, we will not be commenting further in public about the matter,” the statement continued.
“Should this fail to happen, the club will consider all its options together with its local and international legal advisors for a remedy to its satisfaction,” the club finished.
Earlier last month, six BOV Premier League clubs obtained a UEFA licence for the 2020-1 season, after 10 had applied. These included both Valletta and Floriana.
After four clubs withdrew their application, the remaining six – Balzan, Gżira United, Hibernians, Sirens, Floriana and Valletta – had met the European football body on 23rd April, with the licences being announced later, on 4th June.
As the club which finished top of this year’s Premier League table, Floriana will be participating in the UEFA Champions League. Meanwhile, Valletta, Hibernians and Sirens will take part in the UEFA Europa League.
Floriana FC has had a controversial run in 2020, with an impromptu celebration at Fosos following the club’s league win in the midst of the COVID-19 pandemic drawing the ire of many, including long-standing rivals Valletta FC.