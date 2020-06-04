To The Peak! Neil Agius Kicks Off Insane 36-Hour Training Journey Ahead Of Sicily-Malta Swim

Could you swim from Sicily to Malta in one go? Barely anyone can… but barely anyone is as tough as Neil Agius. Last night, the activist-swimmer took to the sea for a straight 12 hours of training, but that’s just the beginning of his journey.

“This evening at 10pm I will start a 36-hour journey which is taking me to the peak of my training for the Sicily – Malta challenge,” Agius told his followers on social media.

Swimming all throughout the night and finishing earlier this morning at 10am, Neil has 12 hours of rest before embarking on another 12 straight hours of swimming tonight.

“I am going into this with really high spirits,” Neil assured everyone, going on to thank the sponsors backing his Wave of Change campaign.

In the post, Neil also confirmed that the mind-blogging Sicily-Malta swim finally has a more concrete date of departure.

“Also, just a few hours ago we have been granted permission under strict guidelines for the event to take place at the end of the month,” he announced excitedly. “I will be keeping you updated on how the next 36 hours go.”