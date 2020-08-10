Three National Records Broken In Exhilarating Athletics Showdown At Marsa Meet

A total of three national records were broken during the Malta Amateur Athletic Association’s final challenge over the weekend. Young and promising athlete Sarah Chouhal once again put on a dominant show, breaking her own national record in 400 metre hurdles by 1.03 seconds. Chouhal has now managed to push down the U18s and U20s national record to an impressive 1.05.87.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Sarah Chouhal (@sarahchouhal) on Aug 8, 2020 at 9:40am PDT

Training partners Lisa Marie Bezzina and Peter Azzopardi are living examples that age is just a number after breaking the 3,000 metres national records in their respective age category. Marie Bezzina broke new ground recording 9.58.04 in the W40 age group and Azzopardi with a 10.02.18 in the M55 category. The weekend was filled with exhilarating matchups at the Matthew Micallef St. John Athletics track with Luke Bezzina and Jacob El Aida Chaffey tying at 10.85 in the 100 metres.

Photo Credit: Wally Galea

Sarah Busuttil and Claire Azzopardi also went head-to-head with just 0.03 seconds separating the two and putting Azzopardi in front with a time of 12.23. The most anticipated matchup of the day was in the 1,500-meter race with Dillon Cassar and Jean Paul Debono alternating as the pair fought to the finish line. Cassar emerged victorious with a time of 4.02.16 and Debono trailing close behind at 4.02.50.

Photo Credit: Wally Galea