Three Major Signings, New Blood And A Mindset To Win: Ħamrun Spartans Are Poised For A Successful Future In Football

A change in ownership and three pivotal summer signings has seen Ħamrun Spartans F.C. rise to the top of the BOV Premier League standings. It is clear that the football team is cultivating a culture of winning and is vying for a shot at a championship title and more.

But the club’s recent success isn’t just a result of good coaching and game tactics but from a dedication to professionalise its operations both on and off the field.

Just last week, the club signed Malta international midfielder Matthew Guillaumier for a reported record deal in local football and had put pen to paper with international stars Juan Carlos Corbalan and Joseph Mbong.

“All three transfers fit perfectly within our technical strategy of attracting the best local young talents to play for the club,” committee member Marcel Bonnici told Lovin Malta.

“We believe that registering such skilled players is indeed an investment for the club. Furthermore, it proves that we are willing to invest heavily only on players who can add value not only through their technical abilities but also through their personality.”

In June, real estate mogul Joseph Portelli joined Ħamrun Spartans, marking a shift in the club’s attitude towards football driven by an ambition to elevate the club both in terms of its sporting ability and financial stability.

As part of his vision, Portelli is also responsible for a project at the Tedesco Stadium which aims to make the club financially self-sustainable.

“At JPortelli Projects, our mindset is always to aim high and we are simply transferring this culture to Ħamrun Spartans,” he continued.“It is no secret that we are very ambitious and professional in whatever we do and our objective at Ħamrun, is to compete to the highest possible levels in local and international competitions.”

With ambitions to compete at the top-tier both locally and in Europe, Ħamrun Spartans sure have their work cut out for them, something the club has wholeheartedly embraced as its mantra moving forward.

And while much happens behind the scenes to ensure a sound future for the club, fans are already reaping the benefits of heightened social media presence full of slick visuals, post-match video interviews and more.

“To complement the technical structure, we also came up with a management structure to deal with the administrative issues of the club,” Bonnici continued.

“In today’s world, social media is an effective medium to engage with others. In actual fact, we have more than 10 competent persons who voluntarily administer our public relations. In a relatively short time, we set up a revamped Facebook page and Twitter and Instagram accounts. “

“Very soon we will be launching our new website and next Thursday we will transmit our first radio programme. We continually work hard to ensure that the content material we produce is of high quality and professional.”

The combined efforts of Ħamrun’s technical and management team has catapulted the team to the top of the BOV Premier League. While it is still too early to tell what the outcome for the club will be, it’s hard not to notice a change in mentality that drives the Spartans towards becoming a serious title contender for the future.

“I am very confident that we would be able to do and see much more in the coming months. We are very confident that with the support of all these people around us, we would be in a position to compete to the highest levels and bring back the much-awaited success for all Ħamrun passionate fans.”

“Our actions speak volumes and explain clearly our strategy and commitment to put Ħamrun Spartans where all our supporters want them to be.”

Tag a Ħamrun Spartans fan