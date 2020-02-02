د . إAEDSRر . س

This Year’s Australian Open Tennis Champion Rocks Maltese-Australian Designer’s Dress At Trophy Celebration

Maltese-Australian award-winning fashion designer is making clothes fit for a champion, after the latest winner of the Australian Open rocking a piece from his collection at a trophy presentation.

After beating former Wimbledon and Roland Garros winner Garbine Muguruz in the final at Melbourne Park to win her first-ever grand slam, Sofia ‘Sonya’ Kenin showed off in Jason Grech’s dress as she posed for photographers with the prestigious trophy, with the traditional Maltese cross plastered all over the garment!

The 21-year-old American stormed through the first grand slam of the year, beating World Number One and hometown favourite Ashleigh Barty on route to the final.

The future’s bright for the young sensation, and we’re sure Grech’s hoping there are more trophies to come!

