This Maltese Football Programme Will Help Refugees And Vulnerable People Integrate Into Society

A €250,000 EU funded football project is encouraging refugees and vulnerable people in Malta and Gozo to participate in sports in an effort to promote social inclusion.

Play Football Live Football is the third project undertaken by the Malta Football Association in tandem with local football clubs to promote sport as a means to facilitate the integration and social inclusion for anyone finding it difficult to integrate into Maltese life.

“The Malta FA’s Football Social Responsibility Department is again teaming up with a number of agencies and NGOs to engage with football clubs and communities by way of encouraging social inclusion through football and other related activities,” Peter Busuttil, the project coordinator, said.

As part of the EU-funded programme, local football clubs and the MFA will create five amateur football teams for refugees and vulnerable people.

This is the third year in a row that the MFA has received EU funding for inclusion projects including Include Me & I Will Understand and All In All For Football which has seen the participation of over 1,500 persons and a host of football clubs.

Play Football Live Football is intended for men, women and children.

Tag someone who could benefit from this programme