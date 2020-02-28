Weightlifting Queens! Malta To Host And Compete Against World’s Best Athletes At Olympic Qualification Event

Malta’s National Weightlifting team will go face-to-face, barbell-to-barbell against some of the best weightlifters in the world this weekend, all for a spot at the Tokyo 2020 Summer Olympics.

The Malta International Open 2020 will see over 100 international athletes squat, snatch and clean their way for a spot in the Summer Olympics held in Tokyo later this year.

Of course, also hitting the stage for their max rep will be some of Malta’s finest, including rising star Tenishia Thornton (competing at 45kg on Saturday at 10 am), Roberta Tabone and Yazmin Zammit Stevens (both competing at 71kg on Sunday at 11:30 am).

The Malta International Open is one of the last weightlifting meets before the Tokyo 2020 Olympics and bears significant importance for many athletes who, after this weekend, will know whether they have a spot at the summer games or not.

With the Maltese islands cheering them on, we have no doubt that our weightlifting queens will put on an outstanding performance this weekend.

The competition will begin on the 29th of February and end on the 1st of March.

