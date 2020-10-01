Sliema ASC Win National League Following Dominant Season With Just One Loss
Sliema Aquatic Sports Club has put the seal on a dominant season after being crowned champions of the BOV National League last night.
The women’s division of Sliema ASC clinched a 9-6 victory against Sirens ASC last night, capping a season which ended with just one loss in the season opener to arch-rivals Exiles.
However, the Sliema side managed to secure seven consecutive wins tallying to a total of 21 points and a comfortable lead from second-place Exiles at 18 points.
Last night’s victory marked the end of a stellar season for Sliema who were presented with the trophy and medals in a post-game ceremony.
