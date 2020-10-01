د . إAEDSRر . س

Popular reads right about now

Sliema ASC Win National League Following Dominant Season With Just One Loss

Author profile image

By

0
Article Featured Image

Sliema Aquatic Sports Club has put the seal on a dominant season after being crowned champions of the BOV National League last night. 

The women’s division of Sliema ASC clinched a 9-6 victory against Sirens ASC last night, capping a season which ended with just one loss in the season opener to arch-rivals Exiles.

However, the Sliema side managed to secure seven consecutive wins tallying to a total of 21 points and a comfortable lead from second-place Exiles at 18 points.

Last night’s victory marked the end of a stellar season for Sliema who were presented with the trophy and medals in a post-game ceremony.

Tag a water polo player

READ NEXT: Depiro Basketball Sign Former US Division One Athlete For Upcoming Season

Comments
Share this

You may also love

View All

www.lovinmalta.com says

Do you agree to share your location with us?

There have been many changes recently relating to the introduction of GDPR from May 25th 2018, therefore, before you continue we wish to advise that in continuing to our website you are consenting to our Terms of Use and understand the new privacy policy that is in effect.

OK