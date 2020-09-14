Skipper Schulteis! Young Maltese Sailors Dominate At Prestigious Euro Cup Regatta
Richard Schulteis, an up-and-coming Maltese sailor, has claimed victory at the 2020 Euro Cup over the weekend.
Representing Malta Young Sailors Club, skipper Schulteis was a dominant force at the prestigious race where he competed in the 29er class alongside teammate Max Korner.
The young Maltese sailor remained vigilant throughout the two-day competition and finished the race with an impressive 22 points buffer for a total of 22 net points.
While an impressive feat on its own, the 29er category was, in fact, dominated by the Maltese with Antonia Schultheis, Richard’s sister, and crew member Ole Ulrich coming in at second place with 44 net points.
The Schulteis sailing family also made an appearance in the 49erFX category where Victoria Schulteis placed 32nd with 132 net points.
Richard has had a standout year and was most recently recognised as Atlas’ “Youth Athlete Of The Month” following his stellar performance at the Circolo Vela Arco regatta where he won the 29er category.