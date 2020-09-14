Skipper Schulteis! Young Maltese Sailors Dominate At Prestigious Euro Cup Regatta 

Richard Schulteis, an up-and-coming Maltese sailor, has claimed victory at the 2020 Euro Cup over the weekend.

Representing Malta Young Sailors Club, skipper Schulteis was a dominant force at the prestigious race where he competed in the 29er class alongside teammate Max Korner.

The young Maltese sailor remained vigilant throughout the two-day competition and finished the race with an impressive 22 points buffer for a total of 22 net points.