Senior Waterpolo Leagues In Malta Suspended After Player Tests Positive For COVID-19

All senior waterpolo competitions have been postponed to at least the 22nd of August in light of Malta’s COVID-19 situation.

The Aquatic Sports Association took to a press release to announce that U17 and U2- leagues will be postponed to help mitigate exposure of players “competing with different junior and senior teams.”

Earlier this week, a matchup between San Ġiljan TUM Invest and Birżebbuġa Freeport had to be cancelled after a player tested positive for COVID-19.

As a result, a presidents’ meeting was held where the decision to postpone competitions was announced.

“The postponement of the senior competitions coincides with the quarantine period of any persons in contact with the positive player,” the association said.

Other sporting organisations have taken precautionary measures in light of the COVID-19 situation.

Earlier this week, the Malta Football Association announced that it intends to go through with the 2020/21 season but with all matches being played behind closed doors.

