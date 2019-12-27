Seerum Schembri! Maltese Footballer Is On A Goal-Scoring Hot Streak In Indian Super League

د . إAEDSRر . س

Former Malta international André Schembri is becoming a household name in Chennai, India after the footballer scored back-to-back goals for Indian Super League team Chennaiyan FC.

The Maltese footballer shocked locals when he announced that he would be making a move to the Indian Super League back in August.

In hindsight, his move seems to have paid off as the footballer has found himself on a hot streak after netting a goal for the second straight time and against league leaders, FC Goa.

Schembri scored Chennaiyi’s first goal in the second half, closing in on the three-goal deficit. Despite ultimately falling short 3-4 to FC Goa, Schembri’s recent efforts have been praised by the Chennaiyin fanbase and have earned him the nickname ‘Seerum Schembri’.

Yesterday’s loss to Goa broke Chennaiyan FC’s four-game winning streak. Chennaiyin sits in eight place in the Indian Super League with a total of nine points. FC Goa leads the league with a total of 21 points.

Schembri’s decision to continue his career abroad was in line with his desire to win a foreign championship and Chennaiyin FC can provide him with that opportunity after the Indian Super League twice in the past four seasons.

