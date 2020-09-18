Sassuolo Starlet Haley Bugeja Earns Prestigious Award From Malta’s Prime Minister
Sassuolo starlet Haley Bugeja is back making headlines, this time after meeting with Malta’s Prime Minister Robert Abela in Castille to be presented with a prestigious award.
Haley had recently stunned the nation with her wonderful goals on her Italian debut and just three days ago was named “Best Young Female Player 2020” by the Malta Football Players Association.
The Prime Minister said that Bugeja has been making a name not only for herself but for the entire country through her impressive performances at Sassuolo Femminile.
He also encouraged the youngster to continue striving for success and making Malta proud at both club level and at international level before presenting her with the commemorative award.