‘Safety First’: Juventus Academy Camp Postpones Its Malta Appointment Following Coronavirus Lockdown
A once-in-a-lifetime opportunity for young aspiring Maltese footballers to train under the guise of Juventus’ professional coaching teams has been postponed amidst growing Coronavirus fears and stricter travel bans.
In a post shared on Facebook this morning, Juventus Academy Malta said the announcement came in an effort to put safety first.
“All participants shall be receiving an email with further information within the day,” the announcement continued.
“We wish all the team at the Juventus Academy in Italy the very best,” it finished.
Juventus Academy Malta was scheduled to hold its first football training camp at the Luxol Sports Ground on Friday 10th April.
This latest announcement comes less than 12 hours after the whole of Italy was put on lockdown, and follows Malta stopping flights to Italy and trips to Sicily earlier today.
Last night, in an urgent press release called for just after midnight, Prime Minister Robert Abela announced that Malta has suspended all passenger flights to Italy and Catamaran trips to Sicily with immediate effect.
Shipping of merchandise, food and medicine between the two countries will continue to ensure that the chain of supply to the island continues as usual, but events like the Juventus Academy Malta were bound to be hit amidst these cancellations.
Beyond Malta’s shores, events continue to be postponed or cancelled, but it is yet to be seen whether more large-scale events scheduled for the island in the coming weeks will be similarly affected.