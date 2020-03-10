‘Safety First’: Juventus Academy Camp Postpones Its Malta Appointment Following Coronavirus Lockdown

A once-in-a-lifetime opportunity for young aspiring Maltese footballers to train under the guise of Juventus’ professional coaching teams has been postponed amidst growing Coronavirus fears and stricter travel bans.

In a post shared on Facebook this morning, Juventus Academy Malta said the announcement came in an effort to put safety first.

“All participants shall be receiving an email with further information within the day,” the announcement continued.

“We wish all the team at the Juventus Academy in Italy the very best,” it finished.

Juventus Academy Malta was scheduled to hold its first football training camp at the Luxol Sports Ground on Friday 10th April.