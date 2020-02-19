Rowen V Ronaldo? Malta To Face Portugal In Pre-Euro 2020 Friendly

Malta’s national football team will play a friendly against defending Euro Champions Portugal this June.

MFA president Bjorn Vassallo announced the news during an MFA council meeting yesterday. The match will be played in Lisbon, just days before Portugal will begin their campaign to defend their Euro Champions title at the Euro 2020.

MFA president Bjorn Vassallo announced the news during an MFA council meeting yesterday. The match will be played in Lisbon, just days before Portugal will begin their campaign to defend their Euro Champions title at the Euro 2020.

Facing a Ronaldo-strong Portugal will undoubtedly put Malta’s team to the test, more so than usual, as they adjust to a new regime fronted by new head coach Devis Mangia.

However, Mangia was quick to point out in a press conference last month that expecting short term results would be unrealistic for any coach in his position.

“We definitely won’t achieve everything straight away,” he clarified. “I don’t know anyone who would be capable of doing that. What I know is that the mission, the guideline, is to work.”

The two countries have faced each other a total of 10 times in the past, nine ending with a Portugal win and one in a draw.

Mangia will make his debut with the national team when they face Gibraltar on a friendly on in Ta’ Qali on March 26th followed by another friendly with Azerbaijan on March 30th.

No date has yet been announced for the Malta v Portugal bout but it is expected to be announced by the Portuguese FA in the coming days.

Tag someone who loves football