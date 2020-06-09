د . إAEDSRر . س

Popular reads right about now

Rising Maltese Basketball Star Kurt Cassar Signs With Serie A2 Italian Team

Author profile image

By

0
Article Featured Image

Young and promising Maltese basketball player Kurt Cassar will continue his career abroad after signing with a professional team in Italy.

21-year-old Cassar put pen to paper with Serie A2 team Agribertocchi Orzinuovi following an uneventful season at Reale Mutua where the Maltese talent only logged a total of 58 minutes over 17 games.

FIBA

FIBA

FIBA

FIBA

Cassar also features in Malta’s national basketball team and was awarded top player in the FIBA Division C European Under-18 Championship in Cyprus back in 2017.

Image Credit: FIBA

Share this post to congratulate Kurt on his new signing

READ NEXT: To The Peak! Neil Agius Kicks Off Insane 36-Hour Training Journey Ahead Of Sicily-Malta Swim

Comments
Share this

You may also love

View All

www.lovinmalta.com says

Do you agree to share your location with us?

There have been many changes recently relating to the introduction of GDPR from May 25th 2018, therefore, before you continue we wish to advise that in continuing to our website you are consenting to our Terms of Use and understand the new privacy policy that is in effect.

OK