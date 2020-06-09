Rising Maltese Basketball Star Kurt Cassar Signs With Serie A2 Italian Team
Young and promising Maltese basketball player Kurt Cassar will continue his career abroad after signing with a professional team in Italy.
21-year-old Cassar put pen to paper with Serie A2 team Agribertocchi Orzinuovi following an uneventful season at Reale Mutua where the Maltese talent only logged a total of 58 minutes over 17 games.
Cassar also features in Malta’s national basketball team and was awarded top player in the FIBA Division C European Under-18 Championship in Cyprus back in 2017.
Image Credit: FIBA