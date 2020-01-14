Referees Instructed Not To Officiate Any Sannat Lions Games After Assault Involving Club Player

The Malta Football Referees Association has instructed its members not to officiate any matches involving Sannat Lions, the current league leaders of Gozo’s Second Division, in protest at how one of its players had physically assaulted an assistant referee last weekend.

“The behaviour of some Sannat Lions FC supporters during this vicious and violent attack, which including throwing beer and spitting at the assistant referee while he was lying prostrate on the floor after getting assaulted by Antoine Camilleri is unacceptable,” the MFRA said in a statement. “Hours after this attack, the game officials were still receiving threatening messages on social media.”

“Therefore, in a show of solidarity with the game officials, the MFRA committee has ordered all its members to refuse to officiate games involving any squad of Sannat Lions FC with immediate effect.”

“These directives will remain in play until a counter-directive is issued. The MFRA is eagerly awaiting disciplinary steps to be taken by the MFA, the Gozo Football Association and Sannat Lions FC.”

“The MFRA’s message is clear. Any attack on one of us, no matter who the referee is and no matter what level he is officiating at, is an attack on all of us.”