Rees-Lightning! Wales’ Rising Rugby Star Is A 19-Year-Old Kid With Maltese Blood

One of Wales’ most prominent and rising rugby stars is a 19-year-old kid by the name of Louis Rees-Zammit… and as you can probably tell from his surname, he has Maltese blood.

Rees-Zammit has been penned as rugby’s next superstar and his raw athletic prowess and talent has turned the head of a couple of media houses…

who undoubtedly asked about the peculiar nature of his second name…

“Zammit is Maltese – it’s from his father’s side,” says one of Louis former coaches, Richard Whiffin, when speaking to the Daily Mail.

Turns out that Louis’ paternal grandfather is, in fact, Maltese and emigrated to London long before the rugby stud was born.