Rees-Lightning! Wales’ Rising Rugby Star Is A 19-Year-Old Kid With Maltese Blood
One of Wales’ most prominent and rising rugby stars is a 19-year-old kid by the name of Louis Rees-Zammit… and as you can probably tell from his surname, he has Maltese blood.
Rees-Zammit has been penned as rugby’s next superstar and his raw athletic prowess and talent has turned the head of a couple of media houses…
who undoubtedly asked about the peculiar nature of his second name…
“Zammit is Maltese – it’s from his father’s side,” says one of Louis former coaches, Richard Whiffin, when speaking to the Daily Mail.
Turns out that Louis’ paternal grandfather is, in fact, Maltese and emigrated to London long before the rugby stud was born.
The half-Maltese athlete has been making a name for himself in the rugby scene long before he made his professional debut for Gloucester Rugby at 18-years-old, becoming the youngest person ever to do so for the club.
But less than one year into his professional career, and he’s already got an epic highlight reel…
His successful debut campaign in premiership rugby also earned him the ‘player of the month’ award last December…
In fact, Rees-Zammit is so good that he’s earned himself the nickname ‘Rees Lightning’ but we’d much prefer to keep it Maltese and are putting in a bid for ‘Speedy Zammit.’
Following a spectacular season, in which the Maltese-Welsh also became the youngest ever Premiership hat-trick scorer, Rees-Zammit was called up for Wales’ Six Nations squad, making him one of five uncapped players to play for the 38-man strong squad.
???????????????????????????? Wales head coach Wayne Pivac has named his first #GuinnessSixNations squad, including five uncapped players.
???? WillGriff John, Will Rowlands, Nick Tompkins, Johnny McNicholl a Louis Rees-Zammit yw’r chwaraewyr di-gap yn y garfan.
???? https://t.co/DlUgkpX1CP #HWFN pic.twitter.com/cK4C0iquq8
— Welsh Rugby Union ???? (@WelshRugbyUnion) January 15, 2020
Wales continue to compete in the Six Nations cup with a matchup against France this Saturday while Rees-Zammit also manages his duties with Gloucester in the Champions Cup.
With so much on his plate already, the Maltese-Welsh is primed for a fruitful career in the world of professional rugby and maybe..one day.. .he might switch the dragon red for the Mediterranean red.