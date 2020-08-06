Qassam Denilson! Former Arsenal Midfielder Set To Join Sliema Wanderers

Former Arsenal central midfielder and Brazilian star Denilson Perreria Nevez is set to join Maltese football club Sliema Wanderers very soon.

32-year-old Denilson enjoyed an illustrious career at Arsenal making 96 appearances and scoring seven goals for the Gunners before returning to Brazil to continue playing football back home.

Denilson was playing football with Botafogo Futebol SA in Brażil throughout 2019, but he’s now apparently got his sights on Malta, with Sliema Wanderers’ president Keith Perry confirming the move earlier today. The news was also reported by The Sun earlier this evening.

Historically one of Malta’s most successful teams, Sliema has had a bit of tough run in recent years, last winning the league back in 2005 and finishing 10th in the last season.

That, however, is where Denilson comes in.

Last week, the veteran Gunner posted a video of himself exercising on a bike, as he races back to full fitness for his new stint in Malta.