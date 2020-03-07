POLL: Malta’s Premier League Is Coming To A Dramatic Close… But Who Will Be Crowned This Year’s Champion?

The BOV Premier League is soon coming to a close, and with so few points separating the top five teams, it’s really anyone’s for the taking. Frontrunners Floriana lead the league with a total of 41 points, but they’re far from being crowned the champions with Valletta, Sirens, Hibernians FC and Gżira United all hot on their heels.

Nine points are all that separate leaders Floriana and fifth-place Gżira, and with six weeks of football left to play, the trophy is anyone’s for the taking. No one is safe but the big question is… who will be crowned 2019-2020 champions? Let us know what your predictions are in the poll below!

Some big games are set to be played this weekend that can see some movement on the standings. Floriana has extended its leade after a dominant 3-0 victory against Sirens last night. Valletta will face underdogs Gudja United who pulled off a remarkable upset against Floriana a few weeks back and who could very well do the same to the defending champions. And let’s not forget about fifth-placed Gżira United going against Birkirkara FC who are hot on their tails and who could very well end the season in the top five.