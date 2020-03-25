Olympic-Aspiring Maltese Athletes React To Postponement Of Tokyo 2020: ‘Health Is The Number One Priority’

The be-all and end-all for any athlete is undoubtedly the chance to compete at one of the world’s biggest sporting events, the Summer Olympics. Numerous Maltese athletes were preparing for just that but with the COVID-19 coronavirus pandemic sweeping the globe, the decision was made yesterday to postpone the Tokyo 2020 Olympics and needless to say, athletes have been left heartbroken. “It was definitely upsetting as I put in countless hours of training and immense sacrifice to compete in this year’s Olympic Games. Having to give that up and not being able to train was heartbreaking,” Olympic-hopeful swimmer Amy Micallef told Lovin Malta. Though the news comes as a tough blow, athletes wouldn’t be athletes if they couldn’t take a hit or two and Malta’s sporting community has taken the news with a mature and positive attitude. “The COVID-19 pandemic has significantly impacted people’s lives and that of each international athlete’s preparation for the Games,” swimmer Amy Micallef told Lovin Malta. “It’s quite sad for everyone to see this happening especially for us athletes, but it’s evident that the whole world is suffering.”

As heartbreaking as it may be, the postponement of the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games did not come as a surprise given the current state of the world. “I believe that the International Olympic Committee made the right decision to postpone the Olympics. They are trying to protect the health of the athletes and everyone involved in such a massive event,” Amy said. “Everyone’s health is the number one priority so we need to take the necessary measures to safeguard each other and follow the authority’s instructions.” “We all know the Olympic Games are held every four years but it wouldn’t have been appropriate to continue with the games as if nothing happened.”

Amy was one of several local athletes who were on the bubble of making it to the Tokyo 2020 Olympics, with just a few competitions left to determine her fate. Another athlete in a similar position is weightlifter Yazmin Zammit-Stevens who was also expecting the unfortunate news but is prepared to turn a negative situation positive.

“A lot has happened in a week, and seeing how serious the situation is, I think it’s for the best,” she told Lovin Malta. “Even though I’m lucky enough to train in my home garage, most athletes won’t be preparing as they should so I think it’s the right decision given the situation we’re in.” “The whole world is under a lot of stress at the moment – be it business owners, athletes, healthcare workers and everyone else really. I just feel super lucky and blessed to be able to train, be healthy and be with my family during these tough times.”