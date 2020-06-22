Neil Agius Will Kick Off His Insane Sicily-Malta Swim On Thursday At 6am

Mark your calendars. On Thursday morning, activist-swimmer Neil Agius will take on the daunting task of swimming from Sicily to Malta in one impressive feat.

Neil will kick off his over 130 km journey on Thursday 25th June at 6am leaving Pozzallo off the Sicilian coast. He should be arriving in Sliema by Friday 26th June at 4pm, according to a Transport Malta notice.

Three boats will accompany Neil on his mind-blogging Sicily-Malta swim, which is all for his Wave of Change campaign.