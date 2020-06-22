Neil Agius Will Kick Off His Insane Sicily-Malta Swim On Thursday At 6am
Mark your calendars. On Thursday morning, activist-swimmer Neil Agius will take on the daunting task of swimming from Sicily to Malta in one impressive feat.
Neil will kick off his over 130 km journey on Thursday 25th June at 6am leaving Pozzallo off the Sicilian coast. He should be arriving in Sliema by Friday 26th June at 4pm, according to a Transport Malta notice.
Three boats will accompany Neil on his mind-blogging Sicily-Malta swim, which is all for his Wave of Change campaign.
The #WaveOfChange anti-plastic campaign started out as a challenge between friends to pick up three pieces of litter. Now, it’s evolved into an impressive slew of record-breaking feats.
Two summers ago, Neil Agius and two other swimmers, Gilbert Bartolo and Richard Zerafa, took on the daring challenge of swimming Malta’s borders within 24 hours. Neil was the only swimmer to successfully make it all the way around, swimming 70km in just under 22 hours.
If he manages to complete this latest challenge, Neil will join the ranks of Nicky Farrugia, who currently holds the record for being the first man to swim from Sicily to Malta in 1985.
