د . إAEDSRر . س

Popular reads right about now

Neil Agius Will Kick Off His Insane Sicily-Malta Swim On Thursday At 6am

Author profile image

By

0
Article Featured Image

Mark your calendars. On Thursday morning, activist-swimmer Neil Agius will take on the daunting task of swimming from Sicily to Malta in one impressive feat.

Neil will kick off his over 130 km journey on Thursday 25th June at 6am leaving Pozzallo off the Sicilian coast. He should be arriving in Sliema by Friday 26th June at 4pm, according to a Transport Malta notice.

Three boats will accompany Neil on his mind-blogging Sicily-Malta swim, which is all for his Wave of Change campaign.

The #WaveOfChange anti-plastic campaign started out as a challenge between friends to pick up three pieces of litter. Now, it’s evolved into an impressive slew of record-breaking feats.

Two summers ago, Neil Agius and two other swimmers, Gilbert Bartolo and Richard Zerafa, took on the daring challenge of swimming Malta’s borders within 24 hours. Neil was the only swimmer to successfully make it all the way around, swimming 70km in just under 22 hours.

If he manages to complete this latest challenge, Neil will join the ranks of Nicky Farrugia, who currently holds the record for being the first man to swim from Sicily to Malta in 1985.

Share with someone who needs to be part of the wave of change!

READ NEXT: WATCH: Local BMXer Shreds Valletta’s Empty Streets Under A Full Moon During Quarantine

Comments
Share this

You may also love

View All

www.lovinmalta.com says

Do you agree to share your location with us?

There have been many changes recently relating to the introduction of GDPR from May 25th 2018, therefore, before you continue we wish to advise that in continuing to our website you are consenting to our Terms of Use and understand the new privacy policy that is in effect.

OK