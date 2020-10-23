Mosta FC Calls Out Swieqi FC For Failing To Follow Rules After Dispute Over U-15 Match

Mosta FC has called out Swieqi FC for failing to abide by regulations following a dispute over a decision to over the result of a U15 football match after a 13-year-old boy forgot his passport.

The decision to overturn the result was taken following a protest by Mosta after a 13-year-old Swieqi player forgot to bring ID (i.e. his passport) to the game making him ineligible to play. The young boy did not play in the match.

In an article on Lovin Malta, Swieqi FC Academy Manager Andrew Azzopardi said he was shocked by the decision. Mosta FC has since issued a right of reply, which reads as follows:

“Our delegate has followed the regulations that are established by the Youth Football Association and the said regulations are there for everyone to be fair. Our delegate informed a Swieqi delegate that they were going to play the match under protest in the presence of a YFA match inspector. When he is referring to the regulation it is a known fact that only YFAs say this because the competition is organised by the association itself.”

“Although Swieqi says that it is unfair on them, regulations are fair because they are the same for everyone. It is a shame that when you lose instead of apologising and saying that it was your mistake to try to use the media to try to gain sympathy or else blame other people or another club when failure is all the fault of the club’s administration.”

“We as a club always obey the regulations and see that as a serious club we abide by the said regulations. Therefore we expect that in 2020, especially in the youth’s section, everyone will follow fair regulations that are accessible and agreed by each club before the start of the season.”

