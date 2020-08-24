د . إAEDSRر . س

Mġarr United Youth Sets Sights On English Football As She Commits To London Academy

A 16-year-old Maltese defender will continue her football career abroad after committing to an English football academy.

Mġarr United defender Alexandra Gatt will form part of Barking Abbey College Football Academy in London where she will resume her academic studies while representing the team in the popular college league.

Gatt’s move to the UK marks the next step in her young career and provides ample opportunities for the talented defender, who has already undergone two trials with different clubs already.

The Maltese defender has seen her fair share of the pitch, having represented Malta at the UEFA Development Tournament and the UEFA European Championships qualifiers.

She also appeared on the books for Mġarr United’s senior team, logging seven appearances in the 2019-20 season and scoring 26 goals in the under-19’s squad.

Mġarr United seems to be producing a number of promising, young talents with 16-year-old Haley Bugeja recently signing a three year deal with Serie A club Sassuolo Calcio.

