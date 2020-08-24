Mġarr United Youth Sets Sights On English Football As She Commits To London Academy

Mġarr United defender Alexandra Gatt will form part of Barking Abbey College Football Academy in London where she will resume her academic studies while representing the team in the popular college league.

Gatt’s move to the UK marks the next step in her young career and provides ample opportunities for the talented defender, who has already undergone two trials with different clubs already.

The Maltese defender has seen her fair share of the pitch, having represented Malta at the UEFA Development Tournament and the UEFA European Championships qualifiers.