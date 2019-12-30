Mangia For Malta: Former Serie A Coach To Head National Team Into New Decade

Former Serie A coach Devis Mangia is the new head coach for Malta’s national football team.

The Malta Football Association announced earlier today that the former Serie A, B and Lega Pro head coach will take the helm at Malta.

“I’m very pleased that Devis Mangia has accepted our offer to become national team’s head coach responsible for defining a common game philosophy for all our national team selections in line with the Association’s strategy,” said MFA President Bjorn Vassallo said.

Mangia, who obtained his UEFA Pro license from the Italian FA’s Technical Centre in Coverciano, has signed with Malta until 31st December 2023 and we can expect some big changes from the experienced coach.

“Devis is a young and energetic coach who already has a wealth of experience, both in club football and at an international level, notably with the Italy Under-21 side whom he led to the final of the 2013 UEFA Under-21 Championship.”

Mangia also spent some time with Serie A team Palermo, where his short stint was defined by a spell of resounding success. Most recently, Mangia led Romanian team CS Universitatea Craiova to the finals of the Romanian Cup, which they won.

“His vision and football philosophy fits with our plans to improve the performance and results of our national teams, including the project to enter a professional club in the Italian Lega Pro. Devis’s knowledge of Italian football and his coaching experience, having worked at different levels of the Italian league structure, will be an asset for us in this context.”

The decision to bring Mangia to Malta is to push for a Maltese team in Italia Lega Pro, the governing body of Serie C, the third tier in Italian football.

“ I am very happy to have reached this agreement with the Malta FA,” Mangia said. “The project presented to me is a very ambitious one and I am confident that with hard work and dedication, together we can significantly improve the level of Maltese football.”

