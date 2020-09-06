Mammoth 15km Swim To Aid Malta’s Victory Kitchen Postponed To Monday Because Of Weather Conditions

A mammoth 15km in aid of Malta’s Victory Kitchen, which has already fed almost 7,000 since the COVID-19 pandemic hit, will have to be postponed because of weather conditions.

The swim will now take place on Monday 7th September 2020, weather permitting.

After returning from his charitable venture in Beirut, Chef Rafel Sammut began training for another event, swimming from Malta to Gozo and back in aid of the Victory Kitchen.

The Victory Kitchen was opened earlier this year to feed families hit hardest by the pandemic.

Sammut, together with a number of other local chefs, have managed to feed almost 7,000 families by providing over 20,000 meals. This swim is part of that effort to offer continued support.

Additional donations may be sent via Revolut on +356 99441950 or +356 79796171. Alternatively, donations can be sent through BOV mobile on +356 99906056. One must include the tag ‘Support Victory Kitchen’ when making the donation. One can contact Victory Kitchen through Facebook or by calling on 99906056.

For more information about Victory Kitchen log on to www.victorykitchenmalta.org.

