Maltese Yacht ‘Elusive 2’ Wins Rolex Middle Sea Race For Second Year In A Row

The Maltese yacht “Elusive 2”, skippered by Aaron, Christoph and Maya Podesta, has won the 41st edition of the Rolex Middle Sea Race.

For the second year in a row, the Maltese race yacht has dominated the prestigious race completing the around-Sicily route in a total corrected time of five days, four hours, 55 minutes and 40 seconds.

Elusive 2 becomes the first boat to win back to back races since Nita IV, which won three times between 1978 and 1980.

It was also the first Maltese boat to arrive back home at Valletta Grand Harbour this year.

This is the ninth victory for a Maltese team in the race’s 51-year history. The Elusive 2, a Beneteau First 45, has been proven to be a dominant force in the Mediterranean sea following its second Rolex Middle Sea race victory.

The yacht was skippered by Aaron, Christoph and Maya Podesta, who also accompanied Maltese swimmer Neil Agius who completed the herculean feat of swimming from Sicily to Malta in one gruelling attempt.

Tag a yachty