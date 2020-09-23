Maltese Prodigy Sailor Bags Second September Victory At Italian Regatta

A young Maltese sailor is making waves abroad after winning his second regatta in just one month, this time in Italy.

Richard Schultheis dominated over the four-day Foiling Week on Lake Garda where he placed first out of 22 foilers in the Waszps division

Despite not racing on the first day, due to a lack of wind, the Maltese sailor managed to compete in 11 races over the course of the next three days.

Schultheis dominated the regatta from start to finish, ending with a total of 17 net points, six ahead of second-place sailor Emanuele Savoini and 18 points ahead of third-place Francesco Bertone.