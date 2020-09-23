Maltese Prodigy Sailor Bags Second September Victory At Italian Regatta
A young Maltese sailor is making waves abroad after winning his second regatta in just one month, this time in Italy.
Richard Schultheis dominated over the four-day Foiling Week on Lake Garda where he placed first out of 22 foilers in the Waszps division
Despite not racing on the first day, due to a lack of wind, the Maltese sailor managed to compete in 11 races over the course of the next three days.
Schultheis dominated the regatta from start to finish, ending with a total of 17 net points, six ahead of second-place sailor Emanuele Savoini and 18 points ahead of third-place Francesco Bertone.
Schultheis’ result saw him claim yet another top podium finish. His sister, Victoria Schulteis, who also performed in the regatta, finished in a respectable fifth position with a total of 50 net points.
The young Maltese sailor has had a fruitful September having already claimed victory at the 2020 Euro Cup in Kiel, Germany.
He’ll now set his sights on the German Nationals where he’ll compete in the 29er category at the beginning of October.
Tag a sailor