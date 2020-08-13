Maltese Football To Be Played Behind Closed Doors As Six Players Test Positive For COVID-19

All local football matches are to be held behind closed doors in light of several players testing positive for COVID-19.

So far, a total of six players have tested positive across four teams including one player from Santa Venera Lightnings FC, one from Naxxar Lions FC and three from Balzan FC.

A player from Tarxien Rainbow’s U19 squad has also tested positive for COVID-19 resulting in the club suspending all training until further notice.

In light of the escalating COVID-19 situation, the MFA has issued new protocols which stated that all domestic games will be held behind closed doors.

With regard to Youth FA competitions, the MFA has taken a stance that will coincide with the opening of schools or otherwise.

Moreover, a new set of competition regulations have been instituted with regards to the sporting outcomes of league competitions in the case that they are determined prematurely as was the case for the 2019-20 season which resulted in Floriana FC claiming the Premier League title in a controversial vote.

“First-placed teams declared league winners in any given category if 75% or more of the scheduled matches have been played when the championship is terminated,” the MFA said.

“In the event that the number of championship matches played is below the 75 per cent threshold, the competition would be considered abandoned without sporting outcomes, unless these would have been already mathematically attained,” the MFA said.

