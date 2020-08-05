Maltese Football Stars Making Waves Abroad After Signing Major Deals With Reputable Clubs

Two Maltese football stars have put pen to paper with international sides this week.

Ylenia Carabott and Rachel Cuschieri are just two women paving the way for Maltese footballers abroad, each committing to respectable clubs for the coming season.

Carabott is plying her trade in Belgium after signing for First Division A team Royal Charleroi Sporting Club.

The Malta international had received offers from Italy, Greece and Cyprus before committing herself to the Belgian side.

Carabott is somewhat of a local Hibernians legend, having won top scorer nine times. Last season she played for Italian Serie B side Chievo Fortitude Women.

The striker travelled to Belgium last Monday and is already knee-deep in training camp with a debut date set to be August 28th.

Carabott is the second Maltese women player to feature in Belgium after Rachel Cuschieri’s one year stint at Anderlecht.

On the other hand, Cuschieri also made sporting headlines this week after completing her transfer to Serie B side S.S. Lazio Women.

Cuschieri travelled to Rome earlier this week to complete her transfer which puts her on the card with fellow Malta international Emma Lipman who also forms part of the Lazio squad.

The 28-year-old was on the books for PSV Vrouwen in the Netherlands for the past two years but entered free agency after not renewing her contract with the Dutch team.

On an international level, Cuschieri has a total of 65 caps with a promising 11 goals including one in a proud 2-1 win over Georgia in the European qualifiers last March.

Last week, 16-year-old Haley Bugeja put pen to paper with Seria A side Sassuolo Calcio marking another impressive move for Maltese women in football.

