د . إAEDSRر . س

Popular reads right about now

Maltese Football Resumes With A Highly-Anticipated Nations League Match Against Rival Faroe Islands

Author profile image

By

0
Article Featured Image

Malta’s national football team will return to action with a visit to arch-rivals the Faroe Islands on the 3rd of September.

Their trip up north will mark the beginning of Malta’s UEFA Nations League campaign which was recently revised in light of the COVID-19 outbreak.

The group states will be played in September, October and November. The only changes to Malta’s Group D1 schedule concern match three and four. A full list of the revised fixtures can be found below.

03/09/2020 (8.45pm) – Faroe Islands vs Malta
06/09/2020 (8.45pm) – Malta vs Latvia
10/10/2020 (8.45pm) – Andorra vs Malta
13/10/2020 (8.45pm) – Latvia vs Malta
14/11/2020 (3.pm) – Malta vs Andorra
17/11/2020 (8.45pm) – Malta vs Faroe Islands

Malta will be playing under new head coach Devis Mangia who will be put to the test when the national team faces equally-matched the Faroe islands. The last time the two countries met was on 15th October 2019 when Malta suffered a humiliating 1-0 defeat at home.

Speaking at a press conference earlier this year, Mangia said that this matchup will provide Malta with the opportunity to amend past defeats.

The national team will also see off the year with several friendly matches played on the 7th and 8th of October and 11th and 12th of November.

Tag someone who can’t wait to see Maltese football back in action

READ NEXT: Maltese Boxer Goes Toe-To-Toe With Scottish Champion In What Could Be The World's First Spectated Sports Event Post-Lockdown

Comments
Share this

You may also love

View All

www.lovinmalta.com says

Do you agree to share your location with us?

There have been many changes recently relating to the introduction of GDPR from May 25th 2018, therefore, before you continue we wish to advise that in continuing to our website you are consenting to our Terms of Use and understand the new privacy policy that is in effect.

OK