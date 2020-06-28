Maltese Football Resumes With A Highly-Anticipated Nations League Match Against Rival Faroe Islands

Malta’s national football team will return to action with a visit to arch-rivals the Faroe Islands on the 3rd of September.

Their trip up north will mark the beginning of Malta’s UEFA Nations League campaign which was recently revised in light of the COVID-19 outbreak.

The group states will be played in September, October and November. The only changes to Malta’s Group D1 schedule concern match three and four. A full list of the revised fixtures can be found below.

03/09/2020 (8.45pm) – Faroe Islands vs Malta

06/09/2020 (8.45pm) – Malta vs Latvia

10/10/2020 (8.45pm) – Andorra vs Malta

13/10/2020 (8.45pm) – Latvia vs Malta

14/11/2020 (3.pm) – Malta vs Andorra

17/11/2020 (8.45pm) – Malta vs Faroe Islands

Malta will be playing under new head coach Devis Mangia who will be put to the test when the national team faces equally-matched the Faroe islands. The last time the two countries met was on 15th October 2019 when Malta suffered a humiliating 1-0 defeat at home.