Maltese Boxer Goes Toe-To-Toe With Scottish Champion In What Could Be The World’s First Spectated Sports Event Post-Lockdown

Former Scottish Commonwealth boxing champion Scott Dixon will be stepping into the ring at Montekristo Estate on the 5th of July in what is slated be one of the first spectated live sports events in the world post-Coronavirus lockdown.

Not only that, but Dixon will go toe-to-toe against Malta’s Christian “Coqqos” Schembri for a third deciding bout which will be televised to an international audience of millions on Fite TV.

“Dixon and I have had two fights, we split them, both decisions,” Schembri said ahead of his fight.