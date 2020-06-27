Maltese Boxer Goes Toe-To-Toe With Scottish Champion In What Could Be The World’s First Spectated Sports Event Post-Lockdown
Former Scottish Commonwealth boxing champion Scott Dixon will be stepping into the ring at Montekristo Estate on the 5th of July in what is slated be one of the first spectated live sports events in the world post-Coronavirus lockdown.
Not only that, but Dixon will go toe-to-toe against Malta’s Christian “Coqqos” Schembri for a third deciding bout which will be televised to an international audience of millions on Fite TV.
“Dixon and I have had two fights, we split them, both decisions,” Schembri said ahead of his fight.
“I’m the first Maltese to beat him. I believe I won both fights, he believes he won both – now we have a chance to see who’s right,” Schembri continued.
Dixon is a decorated boxer with a number of titles under his belt and holds the title of WBU super middleweight world champion.
“This is going to be a fight to remember, an absolute war. I’m going to do the business, and if I don’t, then it won’t be for a lack of trying,” Dixon said.
The night is said to be the first spectated event in Malta since lockdown, with promoters claiming it to be the first of its kind since COVID-19 worldwide.
Also on the card is rising star and unbeaten Maltese Light Heavyweight prospect Brandon Borg who is aiming for an undefeated record against Uzbek fighter Rakhim Kasanov as well as Swedish super middleweight fighter Niclas Elfstedt going head-to-head against popular YouTube blogger Romain Amengual from France.
The night will kick on the 5th of July at 8pm at Montekristo Estates in Luqa.