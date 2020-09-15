Maltese-American Basketball Player Signs Rookie Contract With Professional French Side 

Aaron Falzon has put pen to paper on his rookie contract, sealing the move from the NCAA to the third-tier French division.

A Maltese basketball player is heading to the professional leagues after signing a contract with Etoile Angers Basket of the Nationale Masculine 1.

???? Signing Alert ???? We’re proud to announce that Rookie Forward @A3Falzon5 signed his first pro contract with @EABasket49 . Congrats Aaron and good luck! ✍️???????????? pic.twitter.com/roEsYdWm7X

The 24-year-old rookie forward was a three-star recruit coming out of high school and played out the majority of his collegiate career for the Northwestern Wildcats before heading to Quinnipiac as a graduate transfer in the spring of 2019.

Falzon has also been called up for international duties and was part of the winning Malta team that won the 2018 FIBA European Championship for Small Countries in San Marino.

The 6’8 forward now joins the competitive Etoile Angers who placed first in Group A last year with a dominant 20-6 record. Falzon will join as one of the starting five.

Tevin Falzon, Aaron’s brother, also plays on the European professional circuit for Serie B side Pallacanestro Palestrina.

