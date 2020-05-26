د . إAEDSRر . س

Popular reads right about now

Malta’s Premier League Will Feature Four Relegations And A Congested Season To Make Up For Clubs’ Financial Losses

Author profile image

By

0
Article Featured Image

Four teams will face relegation in the BOV Premier Leauge next year in order to compensate for this year’s disrupted schedule and terminated season.

The decision was made following a Malta Football Association Council meeting in which it was decided to declare first-place teams the winners of their respective leagues in light of the COVID-19 pandemic.

In doing so, the MFA will also be promoting teams occupying the first and second place position, meaning the Premier Leauge will contain a pool of 16 teams instead of 14.

A member of the MFA informed Lovin Malta that this also means four teams will be relegated next season so the league can return to its standard 14-team format for the year after.

However, the biggest change to the league’s structure is its starting date which is predicated to be Mid-October as opposed to Mid-August.

As it stands, contact sports are not allowed to be played and sporting competitions aren’t allowed to be held under legal notice 101. The adverse effect of this is the inevitable delay of the season.

Lovin Malta was also informed that this would result in a congested league, shortened by approximately two months to compensate for the financial loss clubs have incurred as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic.

What do you make of this news? Let us know in the comments below

READ NEXT: Malta Football Association Terminate Premier League, Decision Still To Be Made On Sporting Outcome

Comments
Share this

You may also love

View All

www.lovinmalta.com says

Do you agree to share your location with us?

There have been many changes recently relating to the introduction of GDPR from May 25th 2018, therefore, before you continue we wish to advise that in continuing to our website you are consenting to our Terms of Use and understand the new privacy policy that is in effect.

OK