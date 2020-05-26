Malta’s Premier League Will Feature Four Relegations And A Congested Season To Make Up For Clubs’ Financial Losses

Four teams will face relegation in the BOV Premier Leauge next year in order to compensate for this year’s disrupted schedule and terminated season.

The decision was made following a Malta Football Association Council meeting in which it was decided to declare first-place teams the winners of their respective leagues in light of the COVID-19 pandemic.

In doing so, the MFA will also be promoting teams occupying the first and second place position, meaning the Premier Leauge will contain a pool of 16 teams instead of 14.

A member of the MFA informed Lovin Malta that this also means four teams will be relegated next season so the league can return to its standard 14-team format for the year after.

However, the biggest change to the league’s structure is its starting date which is predicated to be Mid-October as opposed to Mid-August.

As it stands, contact sports are not allowed to be played and sporting competitions aren’t allowed to be held under legal notice 101. The adverse effect of this is the inevitable delay of the season.

Lovin Malta was also informed that this would result in a congested league, shortened by approximately two months to compensate for the financial loss clubs have incurred as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic.

