Malta’s Premier League Delayed By A Week As Part Of New COVID-19 Medical Measures

Malta’s Premier League will kick off a week later than originally scheduled following a request by clubs who have had their training sessions disrupted by the COVID-19 pandemic.

The Malta Football Association approved the rescheduling earlier today, along with a set of COVID-19 medical protocols to ensure thorough player health and safety throughout the season.

The BOV Premier Leauge will commence on the weekend of the 19th September while the BOV Challenge Leauge will commence on 25th September.

Premier League clubs Birkirkara FC and Balzan FC, along with Challenge Leauge clubs Vitoriosa Stars and Pietà Hotspurs, were forced to cancel practice sessions as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic, leading them to submit letters to the MFA to reconsider the stardate of their respective seasons.