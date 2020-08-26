Malta’s Premier League Delayed By A Week As Part Of New COVID-19 Medical Measures
Malta’s Premier League will kick off a week later than originally scheduled following a request by clubs who have had their training sessions disrupted by the COVID-19 pandemic.
The Malta Football Association approved the rescheduling earlier today, along with a set of COVID-19 medical protocols to ensure thorough player health and safety throughout the season.
The BOV Premier Leauge will commence on the weekend of the 19th September while the BOV Challenge Leauge will commence on 25th September.
Premier League clubs Birkirkara FC and Balzan FC, along with Challenge Leauge clubs Vitoriosa Stars and Pietà Hotspurs, were forced to cancel practice sessions as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic, leading them to submit letters to the MFA to reconsider the stardate of their respective seasons.
In light of Malta’s volatile COVID-19 situation, the MFA has also updated its COVID-19 medical protocols in accordance with the guidance of public health authorities.
As part of the new measures, a COVID-19 Liason officer will be appointed per club to give regular updates on the clubs’ respective health situation, at least twice a week.
Moreover, regular testing will be carried out along with heightened hygiene principles such as “stadium zoning, limited use of dressing rooms, matches behind closed doors, social distancing and use of masks at all times, except on pitch, and regulated timing of matches, ” the MFA said in a press release.
These protocols are being implemented across the national team and professional domestic football while new protocols are being drafted for amateur and grassroots football.