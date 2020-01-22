Malta’s Hopeful National Water Polo Team Ends Disappointing European Championships In Dead Last

Malta’s perennial woes in the world of sports continued this week as the national water polo team failed to secure a single win at the European Championships in Budapest. It has been a tough week for Malta’s national water polo team who didn’t manage to win a single game, finishing dead last at the European Championships. It all ended on a sore note for Team Malta this morning, with a 19 – 9 loss to The Netherlands.

Team Malta was believed to be in the best possible shape going into the competition, however it seems like the best just wasn’t good enough. While match-ups against Hungary and Spain were considered nothing more than good learning experiences seeing our tiny island was up against some of the biggest teams in the world, Malta matched up favourably against Turkey. Alas, the game still ended with another disappointing loss for Team Malta.

Malta finished at the very bottom of Group C and consequently bottom of the tournament after they succumbed to The Netherlands in a consolation match earlier today.