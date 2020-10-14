Malta’s Historic Football Win United Everyone From Politicians To Players

A global pandemic coupled with a prolonged political crisis wasn’t enough to unite the Maltese people under the patriotic red and white, but a last-minute header by Steve Borg in a UEFA Nations League Group D matchup has brought the nation together.

The whole of Malta woke up with a sense of renewed hope following the thrilling 1-0 victory against Latvia last night which moved Malta up to second place in its group.

It was Malta’s first-ever win in the Nations League. More significantly, it was the first competitive win in almost two years and is also the longest undefeated streak since 1981. Following the reactions flooding social media last night, it’s safe to say that the only thing that has been able to unite people from all walks of Maltese life is a football win.

Politicians from both ends of the spectrum, who are used to clawing at each other, took the time to congratulate the squad on their historic win.