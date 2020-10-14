Malta’s Historic Football Win United Everyone From Politicians To Players
A global pandemic coupled with a prolonged political crisis wasn’t enough to unite the Maltese people under the patriotic red and white, but a last-minute header by Steve Borg in a UEFA Nations League Group D matchup has brought the nation together.
The whole of Malta woke up with a sense of renewed hope following the thrilling 1-0 victory against Latvia last night which moved Malta up to second place in its group.
It was Malta’s first-ever win in the Nations League. More significantly, it was the first competitive win in almost two years and is also the longest undefeated streak since 1981. Following the reactions flooding social media last night, it’s safe to say that the only thing that has been able to unite people from all walks of Maltese life is a football win.
Politicians from both ends of the spectrum, who are used to clawing at each other, took the time to congratulate the squad on their historic win.
Prime Minister Robert Abela and Opposition Leader Bernard Grech both congratulated the team on their win.
Health Minister Chris Fearne, an avid Chelsea supporter, was chuffed with the win and took a second away from the COVID-19 pandemic to post on Twitter.
Former PN leader, and once football club owner, Adrian Delia emerged from the depths of his post-election loss to congratulate the team.
Even Environment Minister Aaron Farrugia, who landed himself in hot water earlier this week, stepped away from politics to post about the result.
And MEP Roberta Metsola who was probably thankful that Malta wasn’t playing Bulgaria last night.
Local sporting legends reconciled their peers in the historic win, including one of Malta’s finest, André Schembri.
Last night’s win was particularly special to Malta’s goalkeeper, Henry Bonello, who couldn’t have asked for a better present on his birthday.
Malta will now enjoy a well-deserved break before facing Liechtenstein in a friend on 11th November and then resuming Nations League duties with a second-round matchup against Andorra on the 14th and Faroe Islands on the 17th.
