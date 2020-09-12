Malta’s First-Ever Elite CrossFit Competition Is Here And The Island’s Top Gyms Are Coming Together To Compete 

Over the next few months, some of Malta’s most elite athletes will be competing for the chance to be crowned the champions of the first-ever CrossFit league to take place on the island.

The Savage League is like nothing you’ve ever seen before. This CrossFit competition, organised by Tripod Fitness, features 12 teams and 72 top-tier athletes from different gyms across the Maltese islands. The athletes will be partaking in a gruelling but fun seven-week competition – which will unfold pretty similarly to those football leagues we all know and love.

It’s safe to say this killer competition has been an instant hit. The Savage League sold out a whopping 12 hours after it launched – so you just know those CrossFit junkies were up all night planning every detail of their strategies. With the competition set to kick off at the Ta’ Qali Basketball Complex on 27th September, here’s how it’s all going to go down… The event is composed of 12 teams, six in Group A and six in Group B, which will fight for a place in the finals every Sunday.

This regular season format will go on for a total of five weeks with each team accumulating points for how well they perform on the day. The four teams with the most points, i.e. the best of the best, will then qualify for the semi-finals. From there, it is a playoff knockout until two teams remain who will compete in week seven for a grand prize of €1,000 (split amongst winners and runner ups). And with every gym around Malta looking to lift their way to glory and honour, you know that this is going to be one of the most highly-anticipated and sought after fitness events of the year.

It's the event all of Malta's CrossFiters have been waiting for and you too can watch in awe as they battle it out on the Ta' Qali gravel via a livestream on the day.

