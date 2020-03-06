Malta Women’s Team Absolutely Dominate As They Secure Big Win Over Georgia At Euro Qualifiers

The Malta women’s national football team has secured their first win at the UEFA Women’s Euro 2021 qualifiers with a spectacular 2-1 over Georgia at Ta’ Qali last night.

Malta put on a strong performance at their home showing, proving to be the better team throughout the full 90 minutes of football.

Rachel Cuschieri set the tone for the match with an early goal in the 18th minute that put Malta in the lead, followed by a second-half cross from rising star Haley Bugeja who has found the net for Malta 11 times at just 15 years old.

Malta applied pressure throughout the remainder of the first half with captain Dorianne Theuma coming in close on a couple of occasions including a close header and volley.

Red-shirted players Ann-Marie, Emma Lipman and Maria Farrugia also had a shot on goal but were unsuccessful in their attempts.

Georgia held onto hope when Kathia Tchkonia capitalised on a moment of hesitation from the Malta backline, making it a one-goal deficit.

However, Malta held onto their lead and remained dominant for the remainder of the 90 minutes which came to an end with a much-deserved 2-1 victory.