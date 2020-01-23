Malta Will Face San Marino, The Netherlands And Others At Esports Euro 2020 Qualifiers

د . إAEDSRر . س

Malta will face Sweden, San Marino, Denmark, the Netherlands and the Republic of Ireland at the UEFA eEuro 2020 qualifiers.

It seems like Malta may finally be represented at the Euros in some capacity, that is through the world of esports.

Gianluca Sant and Christian Spiteri will be flying the red and white flag in the new competition come March as they battle other esports players to qualify for the eEuro finals held just days before the actual Euro finals at Wembley Stadium.

Just last week Malta was drawn in Group I of the esports competition consisting of players representing Sweden, San Marino, Denmark, the Netherlands and the Republic of Ireland.

Both Sant and Spiteri will play two one v one games of PES 2020 against all teams in their qualifying group. The winner of each group, and the best six runners-up, will then compete in the final tournament on the 9th and 10th of July.

The draw for the tournament has taken place, featuring a real UEFA-like draw streamed live on the official ESL Facebook page. The draw saw 55 European nations assigned into groups from A to J.

Sant and Spiteri have been tasked with representing Malta in this new competition after claiming the top two spots in the PES Online Play-Off Qualifiers. In doing so, they’ll be the first Maltese esports players to participate in the first edition of eEURO which also happens to be the largest ever efootball national-team competition in the world.

Winners of the overall tournament will receive tickets to the actual finals held just days after as well as a cash prize.

Comments
