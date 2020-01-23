Malta Will Face San Marino, The Netherlands And Others At Esports Euro 2020 Qualifiers

Malta will face Sweden, San Marino, Denmark, the Netherlands and the Republic of Ireland at the UEFA eEuro 2020 qualifiers.

It seems like Malta may finally be represented at the Euros in some capacity, that is through the world of esports.

Gianluca Sant and Christian Spiteri will be flying the red and white flag in the new competition come March as they battle other esports players to qualify for the eEuro finals held just days before the actual Euro finals at Wembley Stadium.

Just last week Malta was drawn in Group I of the esports competition consisting of players representing Sweden, San Marino, Denmark, the Netherlands and the Republic of Ireland.