Malta Under-21 Player Tests Positive For COVID-19 Days Before European Championship Qualifier

A football player from the Malta Under-21 national squad has tested positive for COVID-19.

According to a statement published by the Malta Football Association, the player has been withdrawn from the squad and is currently in self-isolation.

The U-21 side is expected to face Denmark on 9th October in a European Championship Qualifier.

While not much official information has been revealed about the incident, the MFA noted that the Under-21 squad will be swabbed twice in the space of five days, according to health protocols.

TVM reported that the player had done a swab test before arriving at the team hotel between last Friday and Saturday. While no one tested positive for COVID-19, a routine check on Monday revealed that said player had a high temperature and a decision was taken to test him again before sending him home to await the result.

It has yet to be decided whether the fixture will be cancelled in light of the positive case.

