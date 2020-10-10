Malta National Cricket Team Shoots Up 21 Places In World Rankings After Dominating Bulgaria In T20i Series
The Malta National Cricket Team has moved up 21 places in the world rankings after dominating Bulgaria in a T20i series abroad.
The Maltese side travelled to Bulgaria where they were set to play four T20i matches at the National Sports Academy in Sofia as well as an additional four matches as part of the newly-inaugurated Ronnie Sacco Memorial Trophy dedicated to the late Gozitian cricket legend.
Malta got off to a clean start, winning the first match 216/8 to 159/8 with a buffer of 57 runs and the second with a comfortable eight-wicket victory with a final score of 185/2 and 184/6 in just 18.5 overs.
Unfortunately, the final two games of the series had to be cancelled due to bad weather, giving Malta a 2-0 sweep and earning them a 21 jump in rankings to 68, one above Bulgaria.
With the competition aside, the two countries set their eyes on the Ronnie Sacco Memorial Trophy in honour of the Gozitan cricket legend who passed away earlier this year at the young age of 45-year-old.
Sacco was the former captain of the Marsa Cricket team and one of Malta’s top-ranked cricket players.
The Maltese side honoured Sacco with a four-game series sweep, winning the first game by 54 runs, the second by six wickets, then 62 runs in the third and final matchup by 62 runs.
Following the eventful weekend, Malta Cricket Association awarded Heinrich Gericke, who just received his national cap prior to the game, player of the series after scoring a total of 236 runs at an average of 59 and a strike rate of 178.8.
