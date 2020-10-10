Malta National Cricket Team Shoots Up 21 Places In World Rankings After Dominating Bulgaria In T20i Series

The Malta National Cricket Team has moved up 21 places in the world rankings after dominating Bulgaria in a T20i series abroad. The Maltese side travelled to Bulgaria where they were set to play four T20i matches at the National Sports Academy in Sofia as well as an additional four matches as part of the newly-inaugurated Ronnie Sacco Memorial Trophy dedicated to the late Gozitian cricket legend.

Malta got off to a clean start, winning the first match 216/8 to 159/8 with a buffer of 57 runs and the second with a comfortable eight-wicket victory with a final score of 185/2 and 184/6 in just 18.5 overs. Unfortunately, the final two games of the series had to be cancelled due to bad weather, giving Malta a 2-0 sweep and earning them a 21 jump in rankings to 68, one above Bulgaria.

With the competition aside, the two countries set their eyes on the Ronnie Sacco Memorial Trophy in honour of the Gozitan cricket legend who passed away earlier this year at the young age of 45-year-old.