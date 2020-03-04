Malta Looking To ‘Amend Past Defeats’ Ahead Of UEFA Nations League Match Against Rivals Faroe Islands

Malta’s national football team will be looking to make amends for the past defeats as it once again faces the Faroe Islands in the 2020-21 UEFA Nations League. The second edition of the UEFA Nations League draw was made last night at the Beurs van Berlage in Amsterdam. Malta was in Pot 2 for the League D draw along with Andorra, San Marino and the Faroe Islands.

Last night’s draw means this will be the third consecutive time that Malta will come face-to-face with the Faroe Islands in an international competition, with previous meetings at the inaugural UEFA Nations League and the Euro 2020 qualifiers. History hasn’t been kind to the Maltese side, who have only won one game against the equally-matched Faroese.

The UEFA Nations League also marks the first official competition for new head coach Devis Mangia, who feels that Malta has a fighting chance of topping the leaderboard. “The group is what it is,” Mangia told the Malta Football Association. “We know our opponents and I believe we can compete against them. We will be doing our utmost to do well and win points.” “This draw also gives us the opportunity to make amends for the recent defeat Malta suffered against one of the teams in the group (the Faroe Islands).” The nation will get a further glimpse of Devis Mangia’s coaching style with this month’s friendly matches against Gibraltar and Azerbaijan.