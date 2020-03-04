د . إAEDSRر . س

Popular reads right about now

Malta Looking To ‘Amend Past Defeats’ Ahead Of UEFA Nations League Match Against Rivals Faroe Islands

Author profile image

By

0
Article Featured Image

Malta’s national football team will be looking to make amends for the past defeats as it once again faces the Faroe Islands in the 2020-21 UEFA Nations League. 

The second edition of the UEFA Nations League draw was made last night at the Beurs van Berlage in Amsterdam. Malta was in Pot 2 for the League D draw along with Andorra, San Marino and the Faroe Islands.

Last night’s draw means this will be the third consecutive time that Malta will come face-to-face with the Faroe Islands in an international competition, with previous meetings at the inaugural UEFA Nations League and the Euro 2020 qualifiers.

History hasn’t been kind to the Maltese side, who have only won one game against the equally-matched Faroese.

The UEFA Nations League also marks the first official competition for new head coach Devis Mangia, who feels that Malta has a fighting chance of topping the leaderboard.

“The group is what it is,” Mangia told the Malta Football Association. “We know our opponents and I believe we can compete against them. We will be doing our utmost to do well and win points.”

“This draw also gives us the opportunity to make amends for the recent defeat Malta suffered against one of the teams in the group (the Faroe Islands).”

The nation will get a further glimpse of Devis Mangia’s coaching style with this month’s friendly matches against Gibraltar and Azerbaijan.

How well do you think Malta will do under new head coach Devis Mangia? Let us know in the comments below

READ NEXT: ‘We Lost Something Very Dear To Us’: Malta's Parkour Community Mourns The Loss Of Island's Only Park, But It's Getting An Upgrade

Comments
Share this

You may also love

View All

www.lovinmalta.com says

Do you agree to share your location with us?

There have been many changes recently relating to the introduction of GDPR from May 25th 2018, therefore, before you continue we wish to advise that in continuing to our website you are consenting to our Terms of Use and understand the new privacy policy that is in effect.

OK