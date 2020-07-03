Malta Is Getting Its Very Own Professional Sports Complex Dedicated To Rugby And Football
Malta will be getting its first professional sports complex to help boost the sports disciplines of rugby and football.
The €7.2 million Hibernians Football and Rugby Sports complex will include professional facilities for training as well as changing rooms, a conference room, a press room, offices, restaurants and a snack bar.
It will also be able to hold 700 spectators.
“This investment is important not only because it is regenerating the Corradino area but also because it is raising the standards of sports facilities, facilities that also attract international sports clubs to come and do their training in Malta as we have seen in years past,” said Transport Minister Ian Borg.
The professional stadium will be built on an abandoned area in Kordin covering 15,000 square meters and according to UEFA and IRB standards.