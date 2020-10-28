Malta Football Association Presents Proposal To See Partial Return Of Fans To Stadiums

The Malta Football Association has presented a protocol to see the partial return of spectators to football matches to the health ministry.

“While it is impossible to create a completely risk-free environment, the objective of the protocol is to ensure that, wherever spectators can be admitted to matches, the MFA will adopt best practices based on medical advice in order to minimise the risk of infection,” it said in a press release.

The decision to see fans return to football matches is based on UEFA guidelines which allow for spectators to return to stadiums with the number of spectators capped at 30% of stadium capacity – as has been the case in countries such as France, Italy, Germany and Spain.

In this case, the national stadium in Ta’ Qali would only be allowed to host a maximum of 5,100 spectators.

Moreover, the South End Core, Malta’s most dedicated football fan base, has long been advocating for the return of fans to football stadiums, even proposing its own set of protocols and health and safety measures.

“We have a great opportunity to test the below proposals for the national matches coming up in two weeks time. UEFA had done the same thing for the UEFA Super Cup before giving the green light to member associations to allow fans back to the stadium,” it said in light of the news.

While details of the new protocols have yet to be revealed, the MFA has presented the document to health authorities who have the final decision on the matter.

Malta’s national football team will continue its UEFA Nations League duties this November with two meetings at home against the Faroe Islands and Andorra.